Hungarian kürtős kalács (chimney cake) Savory chimney sandwiches and ice cream🍦
1/2
Welcome to Twisted Sweets & Savory
We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.
Sign up for rewards
By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.