Hungarian kürtős kalács (chimney cake) Savory chimney sandwiches and ice cream🍦
Twisted Sweets & Savory
CHIMNEY SANDWICHES
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and with buffalo chicken, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with chicken salad, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- HAM AND SWISS SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with black forest ham, swiss cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- HUNGARIAN SANDWICH$11.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with Hungarian salami, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts and spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- ITALIAN TWIST SANDWICH$12.00
Choice of chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with Angus roast beef, swiss cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- SALMON$12.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with dill cream cheese filled with smoked Atlantic salmon, spring mix, cucumber and red onion
- TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$10.00Out of stock
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo filled with home-made tuna salad, mild cheddar cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- TURKEY SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with brown mustard and filled with honey roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- VEGGIE SANDWICH$8.50
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
TURKEY SANDWICH
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with brown mustard and filled with honey roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
SWEET CHIMNEYS
SIGNATURE CHIMNEYS
- BOUNTY$9.00
cinnamon sugar chimney spread with nutella and filled with shredded coconut flakes
- CANNOLI$9.00
oreo chimney spread with chocolate chip cannoli cream
- FRUITELLA$10.00
- NUTTY$9.00
cinnamon sugar chimney spread with nutella and filled with shredded walnut
- PISTACHELLA$9.00
cinnamon sugar chimney spread with nutella and filled with shredded pistachio
- S’MORES$9.00
cinnamon sugar chimney, spread with marshmallow fluff and filled with Hershey chocolate sprinkles