Hungarian kürtős kalács (chimney cake) Savory chimney sandwiches and ice cream🍦
Twisted Sweets & Savory
CHIMNEY SANDWICHES
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and with buffalo chicken, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with chicken salad, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- HAM AND SWISS SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with black forest ham, swiss cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- HUNGARIAN SANDWICH$11.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with Hungarian salami, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts and spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- ITALIAN TWIST SANDWICH$12.00
Choice of chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with Angus roast beef, swiss cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- SALMON$12.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with dill cream cheese filled with smoked Atlantic salmon, spring mix, cucumber and red onion
- TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$10.00Out of stock
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo filled with home-made tuna salad, mild cheddar cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- TURKEY SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with brown mustard and filled with honey roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
- VEGGIE SANDWICH$8.50
Choice of your chimney bread, spread with paprika mayo and filled with provolone cheese, fresh romaine hearts, spring mix, sweet pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion
SWEET CHIMNEYS
- VANILLA SUGAR$6.00
- CINNAMON SUGAR$7.00
- COCOA CHIMNEY$7.00
- COCONUT CHIMNEY$7.00
- OREO CHIMNEY$7.00
- BISCOFF CHIMNEY$8.00
- WALNUT CHIMNEY$8.00
SIGNATURE CHIMNEYS
- BOUNTY$9.00
cinnamon sugar chimney spread with nutella and filled with shredded coconut flakes
- CANNOLI$9.00
oreo chimney spread with chocolate chip cannoli cream
- FRUITELLA$10.00
- NUTTY$9.00
cinnamon sugar chimney spread with nutella and filled with shredded walnut
- PISTACHELLA$9.00
cinnamon sugar chimney spread with nutella and filled with shredded pistachio
- S’MORES$9.00
cinnamon sugar chimney, spread with marshmallow fluff and filled with Hershey chocolate sprinkles